Michael Bisping comments on Darren Till saying he doesn’t care that he has a pregnant girlfriend and a daughter who he hasn’t seen in over one year.

Till is set to challenge Tyron Woodley for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. “The Gorilla” is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson. He is undefeated so far in his professional mixed martial arts career with a record of 17-0-1.

Bisping Comments on Till’s Remarks Regarding Girlfriend & Daughter

Ahead of the title fight, Till said he has to be selfish and can’t worry about his pregnant girlfriend or daughter. The only thing he’s concerned with is his own greatness. During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said he understands what Till is trying to say (via SportsJoe.ie):

“What he’s saying is, right now his mission, his quest in life, is to be the best fighter in the world, win the world title and go down in history. Of course he loves his daughter. Of course he wants to see her. What he’s saying is, ‘Right now, I’m fighting for the title. I’ve got a seven-month pregnant girlfriend. I don’t give a f*ck. I’ve got a kid down there I never see. I don’t give a f*ck. The only thing that matters in my life right now is winning the belt. Maybe the choice of words were not the smartest, not the best, but that’s what he’s saying. If you read between the lines. He’s not saying that he doesn’t give a f*ck about his daughter. Even though that’s exactly what he does say. That’s not what he’s saying. What he’s saying is it matters so much to him.”

With Bisping retired, many are counting on Till to ride the wave of standout MMA fighters from England. Time will tell if he can capture gold.

Do you think Darren Till is simply misunderstood?