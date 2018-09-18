Michael Bisping isn’t sure that Conor McGregor is preparing for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s grappling as best as he can.

McGregor is set to challenge Nurmagomedov for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The bout will take place on Oct. 6 at UFC 229 and it’ll be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the “Notorious” one’s first professional mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016.

Michael Bisping Concerned With Lack of Top Wrestlers in Conor McGregor’s Camp

McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov is the classic striker vs. grappler match-up. During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping expressed concern over not seeing McGregor train with elite wrestlers:

“The thing that concerns me if I’m pro McGregor is that when I look at his social media and then his coach John Kavanagh, when you look at his social media and you look at what’s happening in the gym you don’t see a lot of big hardcore wrestlers that they’ve brought in specifically for this training camp. I’m not seeing that. I don’t see a lot of jiu-jitsu experts, I don’t see Dillon Danis in there, I don’t see these Russians that they’ve brought in. Now as I said, they might have brought in some Bulgarians or some Russians, or some American wrestlers but I don’t see it.”

In the co-main event of UFC 229, Tony Ferguson returns to take on Anthony Pettis. Also set for the main card is a heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. Light heavyweights will also collide as Ovince Saint Preux goes one-on-one with prospect Dominick Reyes. The main card will begin with strawweight action between Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig. MMANews.com will provide live coverage of UFC 229.

