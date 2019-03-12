Michael Bisping Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Arrest In Miami Beach

Michael Bisping has given his take on Conor McGregor’s latest arrest.

Yesterday (March 11), McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach. McGregor is accused of smashing a fan’s iPhone valued at $1,000. The police report notes that the fan was trying to take a picture of McGregor. The “Notorious” one posted $12,500 bond just hours after his arrest and was released from jail. He’s facing charges of strong-armed robbery, criminal mischief, second-degree felony, and third-degree felony.

Michael Bisping Speaks On Conor McGregor’s Arrest

During the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping talked about McGregor’s arrest. At first, Bisping blasted the fan for pressing charges but he quickly scaled back:

“I’ll just say it, this guy is a bit of a f*cking d*ck to press charges. Well saying that though, hold on. I just got myself a nice new iPhone 10 XR or some sh*t. It’s big, it’s bigger than the plus. It’s the big old fancy phone and I really really like it. But let’s just say you’ve been out there and bought that and you didn’t have much money and somebody took your phone and smashed it to bits, okay fare enough. You’re not just gonna take that, are you?”

