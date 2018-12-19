Michael Bisping feels Dan Hooker’s corner would’ve served their fighter better by throwing in the towel this past Saturday night.

In the co-main event of UFC Milwaukee, Hooker went one-on-one with Edson Barboza. Despite showing tremendous heart, Barboza had his way with “The Hangman.” As a battered Hooker sat down without his stool at the end of the second round, many wondered if his corner would make the call to end the fight. They didn’t and Hooker ended up taking more punishment in the final round before being stopped.

Michael Bisping Speaks On Dan Hooker’s Loss

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said he wished Hooker’s corner would’ve stopped the fight before the beginning of the third round:

“I’ll be honest, Daniel Cormier was calling for this through the fight as he was commentating it. And we were saying this from our viewpoints as well. The referee should’ve stopped that fight sooner and the corner should’ve stepped in. When he went out for the third round, he took a big beating in the first round, took a big beating in the second round. At that point you say, ‘listen, you’re not gonna win this fight. Unfortunately tonight isn’t your night.’ He’s a young guy, he’s got a long career ahead of him. Throw the towel in, there’s no shame when your corner does it and live to fight another day.”

Do you think the lack of corner stoppages is a problem in mixed martial arts?