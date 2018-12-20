Michael Bisping Says He’d Do ‘Way More Things’ If He Could Restart His MMA Career

Michael Bisping isn’t shy in admitting he’d change some things if he had a do-over.

Bisping will likely be a future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer. He left the sport of mixed martial arts with a record of 30-9. He even added the UFC middleweight gold to his mantle and had a successful title defense.

“The Count” Talks Things He’d Do Differently With A Restart

Bisping was a recent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Rogan asked Bisping what he’d do differently if he had a do-over. “The Count” replied with the following (via BJPenn.com):

“A lot of things. If I could do it all over again, I’d do way more things. One, I wouldn’t balloon up between fights. Discipline between fights. I didn’t exercise enough of that in between fights. These days, I look after my body way more now than when I was fighting. So f***ing hypocritical. It’s so silly. Now, I don’t have the luxury of going through a fight camp to get in shape. Now I’ve got to stay in shape, simple as that. Whereas in the past I was like ‘yeah, I’ll have a pizza, I’ll have a few beers, I’ll have a desert, I’ll eat whatever I want.’ Then when I’m in training camp I’d switch it on. But it’s not good for the body. So that would be one.

“[There are] many things. I don’t really want to throw anyone under the bus or anything, but yeah. There’s things I would have changed. There was a group of people that I was involved with in England for awhile. Definitely wouldn’t have wasted by time with those f***ing a**holes.”

Bisping has served as an analyst since walking away from MMA competition, but he will be transitioning to the booth next year. “The Count” did some commentary work for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, and apparently UFC officials were impressed.