Michael Bisping views his bout with Anderson Silva as the most satisfying victory outside of winning the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

Bisping and Silva competed back in Feb. 2016. “The Count” won the bout via unanimous decision, but he had to overcome a nasty flying knee to the jaw that almost put him out cold. “The Count” went on to capture the 185-pound gold in his next fight.

Michael Bisping Reveals His Most Satisfying Win

During a recent appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Bisping explained why he holds his win over “The Spider” in high regard (via BJPenn.com):

“My most satisfying victory… My word, Anderson Silva. That was a big one for me. It was cheap [flying knee], I’m glad you said that. … It wasn’t f***ing easy I’ll tell you that much. That took every part of my will to continue. Of course, beating Rockhold and winning the belt, nothing tops that, but the Anderson one, because of that [knee] it just made the storyline so much better. To fight through that adversity, to dig deep. I dropped him in the first round, dropped him in the second, I was winning, then that happened. It felt good.”

Looking back at Michael Bisping vs. Anderson Silva, did Herb Dean make the right call not stopping the bout after Silva landed the knee?