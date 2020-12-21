Bisping: Tony Ferguson Would Never Admit He’s On The Decline

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping does not expect Tony Ferguson to ever admit that he is not the same fighter he once was.

Both in victory and defeat, Tony Ferguson has taken more damage in his nine years in the UFC than most fighters have endured in their entire careers. Through it all, Ferguson has been able to continuously wind up on the winning side, 12 consecutive times to be exact between 2013-2019. In 2020, Justin Gaethje would lash out the most punishment Ferguson has ever absorbed to earn the TKO finish and hand him his first loss in seven years.

Following the bout, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov predicted that Tony Ferguson would never be the same again and would lose his next fight as a result. Indeed, he did lose his next fight in a unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, and Michael Bisping believes that Khabib’s prediction of Ferguson’s best days being behind himcame true.

“…He didn’t look the same,” Bisping said of Ferguson on his Believe You Me podcast. “He didn’t have any good moments. And I just feel because of the amount of damage over the years, now we’re starting to see a decline in what he can do in the Octagon.”

Charles Oliveira stands victoriously over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

But even if the damage Ferguson has taken over his career has finally caught up with him, Bisping advises no one to expect Ferguson to admit this because that is simply not what stubborn warriors do.

“If we know Tony Ferguson, he’’s not the type of guy to sit around and say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, I’m done. I’ve taken too much damage.’ No, he’s gonna say the opposite,” Bisping said. “He’s gonna say, ‘No, I’m fine. I got beaten. Maybe there was some mistakes in camp’ or whatever. Tony’s not going to accept that he’s on the decline.

“That’s what fighters do. Fighters never accept that,” Bisping continued. “Fighters need somebody else, a third party to step in: a manager, a loved one, a wife, a coach, a friend, president of the UFC…who knows, we’ve seen that happen many times…to step in and say, ‘Tony, Tony, Tony, you’ve taken a lot of damage these days.’”

Michael Bisping believes Tony Ferguson should take a very long break before competing again and that his next showing will be very revealing about just how much, or how little, El Cucy has left.

What are your thoughts on Michael Bisping’s comments about Tony Ferguson?

This article first appeared on MMANews.com on 12/20/2021