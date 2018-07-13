BJ Penn Addresses if he Plans on Fighting Again

BJ Penn is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time, but it has been a rough ride for him over the last few years.



He has retired from the sport three previous times. Penn, who has been an icon to the MMA community, has won some big fights as a lightweight and welterweight in the UFC.



He even captured both titles in the weight divisions during the 2000s. By looking at his fight record, he has gone 1-7-1 since April 2010.



Just like every other fighter, there are ups and downs. Now, he is in the latter stages of his fighting career, which have been filled with disappointment.



He recently decided to drop down to featherweight, and it lasted for three fights. He was TKO’d by Frankie Edgar and Yair Rodriguez before losing a majority decision to Dennis Siver this past June.

In a recent interview, the UFC Legend stated that he would consider coming back to fight if he knows he can beat the opponent.

“I don’t know. You never know,” Penn told media at the event. “You never know what I’m going to do, but no plans, nothing scheduled.”



“Give me a guy that I can beat and I’ll come back,” Penn said (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “I wasn’t training for the whole time (after the fight), but I just started training the last month or two, because I get just so depressed when I’m out of the gym,” he said. “I gotta get in and work out.”

