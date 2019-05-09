BJ Penn Could Break Unwanted Record At UFC 237

UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn holds an unwanted record within the promotion, as he prepares to make his return this weekend.

UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn is the owner of a record that no mixed martial artist wants to be associated with. Penn currently has the longest winless streak in the promotion.

In his last seven fights, Penn has been unable to pick up a win. His last victory took place in 2010 when he knocked out Matt Hughes in just 21 seconds at UFC 123. In his next bout, he went to a draw with Jon Fitch. He would then embark on a six-fight losing streak.

More recently, Ryan Hall submitted Penn in the first round of their fight this past December. Penn has the opportunity to change all of this come Saturday night (May 11, 2019). He’ll take on Clay Guida at the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Guida recently had a two-fight win streak snapped in June. He was submitted by Charles Oliveira in the first round at UFC 225. The 37-year-old hopes to get back on the winning track against Penn this Saturday.

What do you think of Penn’s match-up with Guida this weekend?