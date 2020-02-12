BJ Penn Hospitalized After Car Accident, Investigation Started For Potential DUI

BJ Penn was hospitalized after he being involved in a single-car accident last weekend in his hometown of Hilo, Hawaii.

The incident involving the UFC Hall of Famer has led to police launching an investigation for a possible DUI violation. Per a report published by Big Island Now, the accident took place on Friday, February 7th at 7 p.m.

Hawaii Police Department Cpt. Ken Quiocho stated that Penn was driving a black pickup truck when he lost control that caused the truck to flip in front of a shopping mall.

This led to the legendary fighter being taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center (HMC). As of this writing, his condition is unknown.

Quiocho stated that they believe the speed was “certainly a factor in the crash.” Now, the police is looking into a possible DUI. Penn had blood drawn once he was admitted to the hospital.

It should be noted that this standard practice for victims of car accidents. Once the hospital shared the results of that blood test, the police started the investigation. Quiocho did not disclose Penn’s blood alcohol level since the investigation is ongoing.

Penn made headlines last year where he had some incidents including in April where Penn got a restraining order by the mother of his children, who alleged years of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

There was also an incident where Penn threatened a farmer with a machete. Finally, in August, he got involved in a street fight outside a bar in Hilo.

Penn fought his final fight under the UFC banner last May at UFC 237 where he suffered a unanimous decision to Clay Guida, which marked his seventh consecutive loss