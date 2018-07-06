BJ Penn Reacts To Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III

BJ Penn is a supporter of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III going down under Oscar De La Hoya.

Penn, who was speaking to media during International Fight Week ahead of UFC 226 tomorrow night (Sat. July 7, 2018), said he’s happy for both Liddell and Ortiz and will be tuning in to the fight himself (via MMA Junkie):

“I’m happy for them, actually,” Penn said. “If people come out and order the fight, that means people wanted to watch it, and they’ll make some money, so good for both them.

“And I don’t know who’s going to win, though, so don’t ask.”

Don’t expect Penn to follow the lead of his two fellow UFC legends. “The Prodigy” comes off a failed UFC return bid in 2017 that saw him lose back-to-back fights. Penn lost in crushing fashion to Yair Rodriguez in January of 2017 before dropping a majority decision to Dennis Siver the following June.

Penn has now lost the last five fights of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Should he again get the itch to return to the cage, however, it will be under the UFC banner as opposed to the unorthodox approach taken by Liddell and Ortiz:

“I don’t have any plans of coming back,” Penn said. “Of course, if I came back, it’d be in the UFC.”

What are your thoughts on BJ Penn’s comments regarding Liddell vs. Ortiz III? Let us know in the comments!