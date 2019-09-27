BJ Penn Reportedly Released By UFC

It appears BJ Penn’s time with the UFC has come to an end.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole sent out a tweet revealing that UFC president Dana White informed him that Penn is no longer a member of the UFC roster. Penn was scheduled for a grudge match with Nik Lentz, but the fight was canned after videos surfaced of Penn having a scuffle outside a bar in Hawaii.

Per @danawhite the @ufc has officially released @bjpenndotcom He had said a while back Penn would not fight for UFC any longer — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 26, 2019

“Per [Dana White], the [UFC] has released [BJ Penn]. He had said a while back Penn would not fight for UFC any longer.”

Penn is often referred to as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He is a former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion and he’s a UFC Hall of Famer. Newer fans may not be too familiar with Penn’s competitive history as he’s gone 0-7-1 in his last eight outings. His last victory was back in Nov. 2010.

In total, Penn had 27 fights under the UFC banner. Time will tell if Penn decides to hang up his gloves for good, or if he decides to keep fighting under a different promotion.

What do you think BJ Penn will do next? Will he decide to retire from mixed martial arts competition or will he put on the gloves for another promotion?