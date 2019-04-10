B.J. Penn Hit With Restraining Order, Estranged Partner Alleges Sexual & Physical Abuse

B.J. Penn has been issued a restraining order.

Shealen Uaiwa, Penn’s estranged partner and mother of his children, filed a restraining order against Penn that expires on Oct. 8, 2021. Uaiwa claims Penn threatened her in front of her mother and children and even sexually abused her. She also claims Penn threatened to kill her family. Uaiwa also said she has been physically abused by Penn for years.

MMAJunkie.com obtained a written statement attached to the protective order. Uaiwa noted that she didn’t notify authorities of Penn’s alleged actions, “because of his name, reputation, the control he has had over my life and I was scared.”

Uaiwa also said the following:

“I feel fearful for my safety and my childrens (sic) life, and for the influence he has over my children.”

Uaiwa stated that she first filed a protective order two days after Penn threatened her and her mother:

“[He] came up to the car threatening my mother that he will kick her dumb (expletive) ass out of her house, he was harashing (sic) me and my mother with verbal abuse, calling us (expletive), manipulators, stealers. I was trying to get out of the driveway and he was making it hard like he wanted to attack me and my mom through the window. My children witnessed this incident.”

Many of the allegations made by Uaiwa touched on drug use. Uaiwa claimed Penn has been a drug addict since the age of 14. She recalled the following incident:

“I woke up one night to him scared because he got cocaine on my oldest daughter. He was freaking out and he wanted to commit suicide.”

Penn’s attorney, John Schmidtke Jr., told MMAJunkie that the records contained “incomplete information” and said he didn’t know why the court documents were made public. Penn has not been arrested or charged in relation to Uaiwa’s allegations.

Penn is scheduled to take on Clay Guida at UFC 237 on May 11. There’s no word on whether or not these allegations will derail those plans.