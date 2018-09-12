BJ Penn Returns Against Submission Ace Ryan Hall at UFC 232 in Las Vegas

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn isn't done fighting yet as he has booked his return to the Octagon on Dec. 29 as he faces former "Ultimate Fighter" winner Ryan Hall at UFC 232 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials confirmed the bout on Wednesday night.

Penn last fought in June 2017 when he lost a majority decision to Dennis Siver, which put the UFC legend on five straight defeats dating back to 2011.

Penn’s last win in the UFC came against fellow Hall of Famer Matt Hughes back in 2010.

While the former two-division UFC champion has previously retired and then flirted with walking away again after his last fight, Penn seems ready to make one more run with another fight booked for December.

Meanwhile, Hall will make his first appearance in the UFC since he earned a victory over Gray Maynard in Dec. 2016.

The former reality show winner has gone 2-0 so far in the UFC but he’s been sidelined for well over a year while waiting for the promotion to give him a top named opponent.

Now the submission specialist best known for his high level Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills gets his wish with the matchup against Penn, who is widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time.

Penn vs. Hall joins the UFC 232 lineup that also includes a champion vs. champion showdown between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

Penn vs. Hall joins the UFC 232 lineup that also includes a champion vs. champion showdown between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.