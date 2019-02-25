BJJ Competitor Goes Nuts, Attacks Fan In Crowd (Video)

Watch as one BJJ competitor goes nuts and attacks a fan in the crowd after his match ends at a BJJ Stars event.

Multi-time IBJJF champion Erberth Santos just gave Khabib Nurmagomedov a run for his money in post-bout antics. During a BJJ Stars event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Santos suffered an apparent knee injury. However, after tending to his knee for a few moments, Santos jumped to his feet and rushed towards the crowd.

He proceeded to attack a fan, which sparked an all-out war. Once things calmed down a bit, Santos sprinted across the mat to attack another fan. Check out the madness here:

BJJ Stars promoter Fernando Lopes spoke to MMA Fighting after the show, explaining what set Santos off, and revealed he is now banned from the promotion:

“He was provoked by someone in the crowd, who was cheering for Felipe or against him,” Lopes said. “I’m a black belt for 21 years, and an athlete has to be a black belt on and off the mat to deserve a black belt on my team. I wouldn’t give a blue belt to an irresponsible man who fights in the street.”

What do you think of the outbreak at the BJJ Stars event?