BJJ Competitor Goes Nuts, Attacks Fan In Crowd (Video)

Multi-time IBJJF champion Erberth Santos just gave Khabib Nurmagomedov a run for his money in post-bout antics. During a BJJ Stars event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Santos suffered an apparent knee injury. However, after tending to his knee for a few moments, Santos jumped to his feet and rushed towards the crowd.
He proceeded to attack a fan, which sparked an all-out war. Once things calmed down a bit, Santos sprinted across the mat to attack another fan. Check out the madness here:
View this post on Instagram
Repúdio total! 👎🏻 Evento lindo! início e meio cheio de feras do JJ, histórias de motivação, exemplos a serem seguidos mas infelizmente na última luta desentendimentos agressões e fim de evento. ISSO NÃO É BRASIL! ISSO NÃO É JIU-JITSU! e por favor mais LUTADORAS em eventos como esses! #thisisnotmyjiujitsu
BJJ Stars promoter Fernando Lopes spoke to MMA Fighting after the show, explaining what set Santos off, and revealed he is now banned from the promotion:
“He was provoked by someone in the crowd, who was cheering for Felipe or against him,” Lopes said. “I’m a black belt for 21 years, and an athlete has to be a black belt on and off the mat to deserve a black belt on my team. I wouldn’t give a blue belt to an irresponsible man who fights in the street.”
What do you think of the outbreak at the BJJ Stars event?