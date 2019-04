BKFC 5 Highlights: Artem Lobov Defeats Jason Knight In Barn Burner

Artem Lobov and Jason Knight went to war in their Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debuts.

Last night (April 6), Lobov and Knight did battle in Biloxi, Mississippi. Lobov and Knight had a bloody war and exchanged knockdowns. After five rounds of action, Lobov was awarded a close but unanimous decision victory. Lobov’s win now sets up a showdown with Paulie Malignaggi. Lobov and Knight were former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweights. Lobov asked for his release after losing to Michael Johnson. Knight was also released.

BKFC released highlights of Lobov vs. Knight (via The Mac Life). You can watch the video above.