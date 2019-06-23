BKFC 6 Video Highlights: Watch Artem Lobov Defeat Paulie Malignaggi

Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) has released highlights of Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi.

Last night (June 22), Lobov and Malignaggi headlined BKFC 6 inside the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa. There was plenty of bad blood going into this bout stemming from Malignaggi’s infamous sparring session with Conor McGregor back in 2017. In the end, it was Lobov who walked away the winner via unanimous decision.

After the bout, Lobov and Malignaggi embraced. It was a show of class between the two men, which was far from where they were at in the leadup to BKFC 6. After his hand was raised, Lobov made it clear that he’s gunning for BKFC gold.

Peep the BKFC 6 highlights courtesy of Evan Zentar: