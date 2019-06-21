BKFC 6: Lobov vs. Malignaggi Weigh-In Live Stream

The talk is finally over (and it was substantial). Fan-favorite Artem Lobov will take on former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi in the main event of Saturday’s (June 22, 2019) Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 6 from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa.

The fight is certainly the most high-profile in the young history of BKFC. Some are even arguing it’s one of the biggest of 2019 in any combat sport. Based on the pre-fight smack talk, they may have a strong case to plead. The ultra-personal and at-times disgusting rivalry has stemmed from Malignaggi’s borderline obsession with fighting Lobov’s good friend Conor McGregor. BKFC has invited McGregor to attend this Saturday’s card, although it’s unknown if he’ll take them up on the request.

For his part, Lobov claims he’s done talking and is ready to hurt Malignaggi. The two met up at the final BKFC 6 presser yesterday. Now it’s time for the final formality with today’s BKFC 6 weigh-ins. You can watch the weigh-ins streaming live at 3 p.m ET via MMA Junkie right here:

Here are the full BKFC 6 weigh-ins results:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View, 9 p.m. ET):

Paulie Malignaggi (154.8) vs. Artem Lobov (154.6)

Chris Leben (190) vs. Dakota Cochrane (190.8)

Reginald Barnett Jr. (133.2) vs. Johnny Bedford (134.6)

Joey Beltran (242) vs. Jamie Campbell (267.8)

Tom Shoaff (168.8) vs. Julian Lane (169.8)

Walber Barros (183.4) vs. Joe Riggs (181.6)