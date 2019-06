The stage is set and Artem Lobov will face Paulie Malignaggi in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., June 22, 2019) Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 6 from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa.

The bitter rivals faced off for the final time at today’s BKFC 6 weigh-ins. Many people surrounded the fighters to make sure the fighting is limited to the ring tomorrow. Watch the staredown from The MacLife here: