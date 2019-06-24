BKFC 6 Medical Suspensions: Malignaggi & Leben Out Indefinitely

Paulie Malignaggi and Chris Leben are two of the four fighters handed indefinite sits on the BKFC 6 medical suspensions list.

This past Saturday night (June 22), Artem Lobov and Malignaggi did battle inside the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa. The lightweight clash headlined BKFC 6. After five rounds of action, Lobov was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

As for Leben, he hung in tough against Dakota Cochrane but he also suffered a loss. Cochrane was the more technical fighter and he was able to outland “The Crippler” on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Leben took to his Instagram account and said that Cochrane hit him harder than he’s even been hit before in his combat sports career.

BKFC 6 Medical Suspensions

The Florida State Boxing Commission has released the BKFC 6 medical suspensions. Peep the list below to see who else received an indefinite sit (via MMAFighting.com):

Paulie Malignaggi — indefinite suspension

Chris Leben — indefinite suspension

Julian Lane — indefinite suspension

Joe Riggs — indefinite suspension

Jamie Campbell — 60-day suspension

Elvin Brito — 60-day suspension

Jerad Hayes — 60-day suspension

Andrew Lipton — 60-day suspension

MMA News covered BKFC 6 over the weekend. You can check back on the homepage for results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.