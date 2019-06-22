BKFC 6 Live Results: Malignaggi vs. Lobov

The time has finally arrived for BKFC 6.

The event takes place tonight (June 22) inside the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa. Headlining the card will be a grudge match between former world boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Artem Lobov.

The bad blood between Malignaggi and Lobov is well-documented. In the buildup to their bout, Malignaggi has slapped Lobov and even spat on him. Time will tell who gets bragging rights by the end of the night.

That’s not all as former UFC middleweight Chris Leben will go one-on-one with Dakota Cochrane. Leben was initially set to take on former Bellator fighter Brennan Ward, but Ward was pulled from the card.

BKFC 6 will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates below: