BKFC 9: Lobov vs. Knight 2 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Nov. 16)

The time has arrived for BKFC 9.

Tonight (Nov. 16), BKFC 9 will take place inside the Mississipi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. Headlining the card will be a rematch between former UFC featherweights Artem Lobov and Jason Knight. It’ll be contested at lightweight. In their first bout back in April, Lobov earned the unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event, Chase Sherman puts his BKFC heavyweight title on the line against Joey Beltran. Also on the card will be Johnny Bedford taking on Charles “Felony” Bennett, formerly known at “Krazy Horse.”

The BKFC 9 prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET. We’ll be posting a live stream of that portion of the card. As for the main card, that begins at 9 p.m. ET and it’ll air on pay-per-view and FITE TV.

Keep refreshing this page for updated BKFC 9 results.