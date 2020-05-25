BKFC May Attempt To Book Mike Tyson vs. Wanderlei Silva

It appears BKFC is prepared to double down on its offer to Mike Tyson.

BKFC president David Feldman has made it clear that he wants “Iron” Mike to make his way to the world of bare-knuckle boxing. Tyson has the combat sports world buzzing after expressing interest in a return to boxing. He is intrigued by competing in exhibition bouts for charity. New training videos heightened the excitement of fight fans.

Mike Tyson vs. Wanderlei Silva In BKFC?

During an interview with MMAFighting, Feldman revealed that he is upping the ante on his offer to Tyson. BKFC already made a $20 million offer to “Iron” Mike earlier this month.

“I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen,” Feldman said.

Many fighters have praised Feldman for his willingness to open up the checkbook. Artem Lobov revealed that he was entertaining an offer from Bellator before BKFC’s deal was simply too good to pass on. Jason Knight has also claimed that BKFC has paid him more than the UFC did.

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz has called for a bout with Tyson. Feldman isn’t sold on the idea and said that someone like Wanderlei Silva would be the ideal opponent for Tyson.

“I didn’t offer that (to Ortiz),” Feldman said. “I don’t know that it really draws. I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now.”

Time will tell if Tyson decides to take the huge deal from BKFC. Tyson’s most recent public appearance was back inside a wrestling ring. While “Iron” Mike didn’t have a match, he was in attendance for AEW’s “Double Or Nothing” pay-per-view to present the TNT Championship.