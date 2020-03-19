BKFC Postpones April 11 Event Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has made the decision to postpone its planned April 11 event.

BKFC 12 was scheduled to take place inside the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama. Former UFC veteran Chris Leben was set to take on Marcel Stamps on the card. Also featured on the card would’ve been a heavyweight title bout between champion Joey Beltran and Mark Godbeer.

BKFC 12 Postponed

BKFC president David Feldman released a statement confirming that BKFC 12 will not be taking place on April 11 as initially planned (via MMAFighting.com).

“BKFC 12 is being postponed. At this time with the whole world being affected, we need to concentrate on finding a solution to the virus and everyone’s health. This comes first. We will keep everyone updated as we reschedule our events. God bless everyone!”

Feldman has taken heed from other sporting organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve seen athletes and coaches around the sporting world become infected by COVID-19. This ranges from the likes of NBA star Kevin Durant to the head coach of the NFL team New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton.

BKFC 11, which was scheduled to take place this past Saturday night (March 14), was also postponed. It has been rescheduled for June 20. Here’s what Feldman had to say about that event’s postponement in an official statement.

“With the health and safety concerns of everyone involved, and the mandate carried out by officials, it is unfortunate that we were not able to put on BKFC 11, which would have been our highest attended event yet,” said BKFC founder and president David Feldman. “We have rescheduled the event for Saturday, June 20. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody affected at this difficult time.”