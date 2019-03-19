BKFC Reportedly Preparing ‘Mega-Money’ Offer For Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor might have to consider stepping into the boxing ring again soon. But this time, the gloves are off – literally. According to talkSport’s Michael Benson, recent Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) signee Pauli Malignaggi revealed that the promotion is preparing a “mega-money” offer for the UFC’s biggest star:

“Told by Paulie Malignaggi that the BKFC are preparing a mega money offer to Conor McGregor for a bare-knuckle boxing match with him.

“He insists they have more money than people think and also confirmed it’s possible he could make his June debut against Artem Lobov.”

Malignaggi and McGregor have had some major issues with each other over the years. The bad blood began after Malignaggi left McGregor’s fight camp for Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. McGregor’s camp released some sparring footage in which it looked like the Irishman knocked the former WBA welterweight champion down.

This didn’t sit well with Malignaggi, who has held a grudge against the mixed martial arts (MMA) star ever since. In an interesting twist, McGregor’s good friend and sparring partner, Artem Lobov, is also signed to BKFC. He’ll face fellow former UFC fighter Jason Knight in his promotional debut.

Should Lobov emerge victorious, Malignaggi hopes to land a bout against “The Russian Hammer” next. The obvious goal would be luring out McGregor to eventually fight him. In an interview with Fight Sports’ Matt Ryan, Malignaggi insisted that BKFC can actually match the money McGregor is making in the UFC:

“I think the only kind of fight that he can’t be matched (financially) is his fight with (Floyd) Mayweather,” Malignaggi said. “I think we’ll be able to make him an offer the he didn’t even make for the Khabib fight.

“Let’s be honest, his base for the Khabib fight was only $3 million… but BKFC can match those numbers and make it worthwhile for him. Then in the end, it’ll have to be worthwhile in that does he want to take an embarrassing defeat and catch a beating from me.”

Do you think McGregor would ever fight Malignaggi in a bare-knuckle brawl?