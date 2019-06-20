BKFC President Offers Conor McGregor To Attend Malignaggi vs. Lobov

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) president David Feldman certainly isn’t opposed to Conor McGregor attending BKFC 6.

BKFC 6 will take place this Saturday night (June 22). Headlining the card will be a grudge match between former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Artem Lobov. The action will be held inside the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

Conor McGregor Welcome To Attend BKFC 6

Speaking to Damon Martin over at MMAFighting.com, Feldman said he believes there’s a good chance McGregor will attend BKFC 6:

“They won’t give confirmation yet but if I’m a betting man, I’m betting he’s coming. They’re not going to give confirmation and if they are, they’re not going to tell us so we put it out there ‘hey Conor McGregor’s coming to the fight’ and then he’s mobbed. So it’s not going to happen like that but from the conversations I’m having, if I was going to bet on it, he’ll be there but who knows.”

McGregor and Lobov are longtime friends and training partners. The “Notorious” one and Malignaggi have some bad blood. Feldman assured that there will be extra security in place for the event:

“We’re going to have ample security at the press conference and the weigh-ins. They’re staying at different hotels so that’s not going to be an issue but definitely as the press conference and weigh-in where we know they will see each other. I don’t think if they see each other, they’re going to just jump in but when they get in each other’s face and they’re that close and then they start talking, that’s when the problems arise.

“So we’re definitely going to have ample security, more than ample security and I don’t see anything arising. I don’t think either of them want to blow the opportunity for this event and they don’t want to blow their pay either.”

Do you expect Conor McGregor to attend BKFC 6?