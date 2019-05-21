BKFC President Says He Should’ve Handled Pay-Docking Controversy Differently

At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 5 (BKFC), president David Feldman wasn’t impressed with Rusty Crowder’s efforts in his decision win. He believed Crowder didn’t come to fight and was running away the entire time and then told the crowd half of his purse was going to Reggie Barnett who lost the fight.

Ultimately, that did not happen as Feldman cleared up those comments at a BKFC 6 press conference on Monday.

“Everybody got paid what they were supposed to get,” Feldman said (h/t MMA Junkie). “And most of the fighters on the card got paid a lot more than they were supposed to get.”

Not only did everyone get paid, but Feldman knows he made a mistake saying that in the ring.

“I think we got here to where we are today because of statements like that,” Feldman said. “Because these fighters know that they need to get … they’re getting paid very well, first of all. These fighters are getting paid very well. Most of them are getting paid more than they can make anywhere else in the world right now.

“So with that being said, I demand action. I demand action not for me, I demand action for the fans. The fans are paying for this. The fans deserve the action they’re supposed to get.”

In the end, after looking back on it, Feldman knows he should’ve handled the situation differently.

“I probably shouldn’t have made that statement in the ring, as I made it,” Feldman said. “I probably should have handled it, they way I should have handled it (was) in the dressing room, behind the scenes.”