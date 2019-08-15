BKFC Signs Former UFC Heavyweight Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva

Antonio Silva is making the transition to bare-knuckle boxing with his BKFC signing.

Earlier today (Aug. 15), BKFC announced that “Bigfoot” Silva will be competing under their banner. Silva has competed in the UFC, Strikeforce, and EliteXC but now he’s making a change in his combat sports career. Having lost his last five mixed martial arts bouts, perhaps a change of scenery will do wonders for Silva.

David Feldman Comments On ‘Bigfoot’ Silva Signing

In a post on the BKFC website, promotional president David Feldman expressed his joy in reaching a deal with Silva.

“We are happy to announce the signing of ‘Bigfoot’ Silva to our roster,” said BKFC President David Feldman. “He has fought and beat some of the best in the world. We have some intriguing matchups that we are talking about with him now. I really expect great fighters from Antonio.”

Silva has gone winless in his MMA bouts since 2015. He’ll look for a fresh start in BKFC. In his prime, “Bigfoot” scored massive wins over the likes of Fedor Emelianenko, Alistair Overeem, and Andrei Arlovski. Stick with MMA News for more details on Silva’s future with BKFC as they become available.

What do you make of Antonio Silva signing with BKFC?