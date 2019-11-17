BKFC Signs ‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi

BKFC has announced the signing of Sajad Gharibi, better known as the “Iranian Hulk.”

Gharibi is a bodybuilder from Ahwaz, Iran. He has gained popularity on social media due to his abnormal physique. If the featured image of this post isn’t enough to convince you of Gharibi’s insane physique, here he is with mammoth UFC gloves on.

The “Iranian Hulk’s” signing was announced at the end of the BKFC 9 prelims. Here’s what BKFC president David Feldman had to say on the announcement (via MMAFighting.com).

“This guy’s going to make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in early 2020,” he said. “We’re going to do a show entitled ‘USA vs. Iran: World War III.’ He’s literally our biggest signing we’ve ever had. But he’s going to make his way over to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, he’s gonna make a home here, and we expect really, really big things from ‘The Iranian Hulk.’”

An opponent for Gharibi has not been decided on at this time. Feldman did say that BKFC will be holding tryouts to determine who will be the best opponent for the “Iranian Hulk” in his bare-knuckle boxing debut.

What do you make of BKFC signing “Iranian Hulk” Sajad Gharibi?