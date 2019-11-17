BKFC Signs ‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi

Iranian Hulk
Image via Iranian Hulk's Instagram account

BKFC has announced the signing of Sajad Gharibi, better known as the “Iranian Hulk.”

Gharibi is a bodybuilder from Ahwaz, Iran. He has gained popularity on social media due to his abnormal physique. If the featured image of this post isn’t enough to convince you of Gharibi’s insane physique, here he is with mammoth UFC gloves on.

Having accepted his challenge, I soon realized that this coward Brazilian Romario( brazilian hulk) refused to fight with me in the cage. I should have known he wouldn't have the guts to face me. He wanted to knock my head off what a hilarious joke! I wish I could have faced him in the cage so that I could crush his head under my feat. Anyhow, I'm excited for a good challenge. Whoever comes, I'll be ready. Let me put it in a nutshell whoever dares to challenge me I'll destroy him. بعد از اینکه من چالش و دعوت مبارزه را قبول کردم متوجه شدم روماریوی ترسوی هالک برزیلی جا زده است و از ترسش حاضر به مبارزه با من در قفس نیست ، از همان اول هم شوخی خنده داری بود که این بچه گفت سر من را جدا خواهد کرد امیدوار بودم که او را در قفس له میکردم که دیگر جرات نکند حرف بزرگتر از دهانش بزند . به هر حال ما در اوج آمادگی هستیم برای مبارزه و حتما به بهترین پیشنهاد جواب مثبت خواهیم داد . هر کس که بخواهد من را به چالش بکشد به بدترین شکل پایان او را رقم خواهم زد . تاکیید میکنم روماریو ترسوی برزیلی حتی از روبرو شدن با من قبل مسابقه هم هراس داشت در هر صورت من برای مسابقه اخر سال میلاد کاملا آماده هستم

The “Iranian Hulk’s” signing was announced at the end of the BKFC 9 prelims. Here’s what BKFC president David Feldman had to say on the announcement (via MMAFighting.com).

“This guy’s going to make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in early 2020,” he said. “We’re going to do a show entitled ‘USA vs. Iran: World War III.’ He’s literally our biggest signing we’ve ever had. But he’s going to make his way over to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, he’s gonna make a home here, and we expect really, really big things from ‘The Iranian Hulk.’”

An opponent for Gharibi has not been decided on at this time. Feldman did say that BKFC will be holding tryouts to determine who will be the best opponent for the “Iranian Hulk” in his bare-knuckle boxing debut.

