Blagoy Ivanov Wants Derrick Lewis Bout Following UFC 238

Blagoy Ivanov is eyeing a bout with Derrick Lewis.

This past Saturday (June 8), Ivanov opened the main card of UFC 238. He took on Tai Tuivasa. “Bagata” earned a unanimous decision victory over “Bam Bam” to improve his professional mixed martial arts record to 18-2, 1 NC.



Ivanov Targets Lewis For Next Bout

Now that he’s nabbed his second win under the UFC banner, Ivanov is already thinking about what’s next. The former World Series of Fighting heavyweight king told reporters that he’d like to throw down with “The Black Beast” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I just want to take a break for a little bit, and then we’ll see. But I’m good to fight with Derrick Lewis. I think that’s a good fight for me. … He’s a southpaw, and I like to fight with southpaws. He’s big and he can take some punches.”

Lewis competed back in March. He was stopped by Junior dos Santos via TKO in the second round. “The Black Beast” is the fifth-ranked UFC heavyweight, while Ivanov is likely to jump up a bit from the 13th spot he had going into his bout with Tuivasa. Time will tell if Ivanov gets his wish of sharing the Octagon with Lewis.