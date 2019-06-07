UFC 238’s Blagoy Ivanov Says Tai Tuivasa’s Weakness Is His Chin

Blagoy Ivanov isn’t impressed by Tai Tuivasa’s chin.

Opening up the main card of UFC 238 will be a heavyweight tilt between Ivanov and Tuivasa. UFC 238 takes place tomorrow (June 8) and will be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The card will feature two title bouts and a pivotal lightweight clash.

Ivanov Spots Tuivasa’s Weakness

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ivanov said that Tuivasa’s chin doesn’t hold up well:

“I saw his weakness. His chin is no good. But Saturday we’ll see. I think my experience will be a key for me. He has some boxing experience, but I don’t think he’s very good. I think I can beat him everywhere. … If I beat him, it will put me in a good position. This is my goal, to be in the top 10.”

Ivanov is the 13th-ranked UFC heavyweight, while Tuivasa sits at the 11th spot. Ivanov is 1-1 inside the Octagon, while Tuivasa has gone 3-1 during his time with the UFC. Tuivasa suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career back in Dec. 2018 via TKO at the hands of Junior dos Santos. Ivanov was also defeated by dos Santos.

