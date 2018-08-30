Curtis Blaydes Gives Brock Lesnar No Chance At Beating Daniel Cormier

Curtis Blaydes is giving Brock Lesnar no chance at beating Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar has been announced as Cormier’s first challenger for the UFC heavyweight title. A date and venue has yet to be announced for the fight. Lesnar must first deliver six months-worth of clean United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing before returning.

Had Lesnar not returned, Curtis Blaydes may have received the next UFC heavyweight title opportunity. It’s safe to say he’s upset that Lesnar gets to skip the line after returning from a few years away.

Not to mention he left after testing positive for a banned substance in his last fight. Blaydes tells Submission Radio that he still feels disrespected after getting snubbed by Lesnar for the heavyweight title fight:

“I still feel disrespected that Brock Lesnar gets to jump in out of the blue. He’s not even ranked. He’s not even officially on the roster and he gets to have a title fight scheduled and he hasn’t proven himself. So yeah, that’s what makes me feel disrespected.”

Blaydes still hasn’t spoken to the UFC on the matter. But he doesn’t really need to. He understands they’re interested in money fights, and that’s not something Blaydes can help them with at this point in his career:

“No. But I mean, it’s obvious. We’re all adults. They want money. I get it. They want money. I’m not money yet, so it is what it is.”

Blaydes also doesn’t seem to be giving Lensar any chance of defeating “DC” when they do fight. He claims that Lesnar was juicing during his initial UFC run in the mid-2000s. That’s something he can’t respect:

“No. None whatsoever. I don’t even view Brock as a legitimate MMA fighter. He was juiced to the gills when he fought in the early to mid-2000’s. So I don’t respect juice heads.”

Discussion: What do you make of Blaydes not giving Lesnar a shot at beating Cormier? Sound off in the comments below!