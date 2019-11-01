BMF Championship Unveiled Ahead Of UFC 244 (Video)

There has been much made of the UFC’s one-time-only BMF championship and its design has finally been unveiled.

Tomorrow night (Nov. 2), UFC 244 will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight clash between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The two will collide for the BMF title. Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will present the championship to the winner.

Dana White Unveils BMF Title Before UFC 244

Just ahead of UFC 244, UFC president Dana White unveiled the BMF championship to a slew of reporters covering this weekend’s card. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has posted video footage of the unveiling.

White claimed that the BMF title is the UFC’s most expensive championship to create at $50,000.

White says it’s the most expensive belt they’ve ever made: $50,000. pic.twitter.com/1eJ9PEF7am — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 1, 2019

“White says it’s the most expensive belt they’ve ever made: $50,000.”

MMA News has been keeping you up to date with the latest UFC 244 fight week news. We’ve posted weigh-in results and our predictions for the main card. Be sure to join us for today’s UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins and the UFC 245 press conference. Of course, check back on MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 244. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.