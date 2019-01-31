Bob Arum Reveals Why He “Killed” Pacquiao vs. Crawford

When Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford were both with Top Rank Boxing, there was talk about a potential fight between the pair. It likely would’ve resulted in a victory for Crawford, which would’ve undoubtedly been the biggest of his career. However, talks never really reached a serious point, and Pacquiao has since departed to Premier Boxing Champions with Al Haymon.

During a recent interview with FightHubTV, Top Rank’s Bob Arum revealed he was the one who “killed” any possibility of the bout happening. Arum explained that he did it because he didn’t want to see Pacquiao take that kind of damage. He knew how the fight would’ve ended, and he didn’t want to put one of boxing’s biggest stars in history in that kind of position (via Bloody Elbow):

“Well I killed the fight,” Arum said. “Yeah. No, [I wouldn’t want that for Manny] because I know how it would end… not that I knew that it would end in serious disability for Manny — that I wouldn’t know — but as a fight it would only end one way.

“Forget my emotions, I wouldn’t wanna see him take that kind of damage because it might affect his quality of his future life.”

What do you think about Arum killing Pacquiao vs. Crawford?