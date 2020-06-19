Bobby Green Says Friendship With Nate Diaz Makes Clay Guida Fight Personal

Bobby Green has explained how his friendship with Nate Diaz makes his bout with Clay Guida personal.

This Saturday night (June 20), Green is set to collide with Guida. It’ll be the featured preliminary bout on the UFC on ESPN 11 card. The action will be held inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Green Discusses Friendship With Diaz Making Things Personal Ahead Of Guida Fight

Nate Diaz and Clay Guida are far from chummy. Diaz and members of his crew got into a scuffle with Guida and Tyler Diamond back in 2018. Guida ended up having a split lip after being shoved into a guardrail. “The Carpenter” was going to press charges but decided against doing so. Guida holds a split decision win over Diaz back in Jan. 2009.

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Green explained how the animosity between Diaz and Guida makes things personal for him (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Nate (Diaz) is like a cousin to me,” Green said. “I used to live on Nate’s couch. He let me sleep on his couch for free for like two weeks while I trained with him and stuff. Nate and him got into it, so to me it’s like, ‘Ah, I’ll give him a one up for my dog, really.’ In that way it’s personal.”

Green also said it’s important for him not to get too emotional so he avoids mistakes. Green is hoping to snap a two-fight skid. He hasn’t earned a win since Jan. 2018.