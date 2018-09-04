Bobby Green Set To Return At UFC on FOX 31

Bobby Green is set to return at UFC on FOX 31.

It will be the final event of the UFC on FOX series before the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion departs to ESPN. The show goes down on December 15th from the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

UFC officials announced to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Bobby Green will be making his return at the event. He’ll be taking on Drakkar Klose. Green lost three straight fights before going to a Draw with Lando Vannata in October.

He bounced back with his fist victory since 2014. Green defeated Erik Koch at UFC on FOX 27 in January. Klose has been with the UFC since January of last year. After back-to-back wins under the UFC banner, he suffered the first loss of his career to David Teymur.

This summer Klose won a unanimous decision over Lando Vannata. He’s hoping to string together another winning streak, and that starts with Green in December.

