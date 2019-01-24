Watch: Body Cam Footage Shows Compliant Nick Diaz During May Arrest

Back in May of last year, a woman accused UFC star Nick Diaz of slamming her into the concrete of his backyard. She claimed to be Diaz’s off-and-on-again girlfriend. But Diaz claims that the woman has never been to his house and doesn’t even have his address. The former 170-pound title challenger was charged with two counts of felony battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation. Diaz claimed that he was “framed” and didn’t do anything wrong.

Several months later, Diaz was cleared of any wrongdoing, when a judge deemed the accuser wasn’t a “true victim.” The judge also said the accuser called Diaz in and reported him because she was “pissed off.” Body cam footage from Diaz’s arrest in May has now found its way online. Diaz was detained in his Las Vegas home and placed in a police car. He was uncomfortable and attempted to move his handcuffed hands in front of his body, rather than behind his back.

However, his hands got stuck underneath his backside, to which supervising officer Bryce Martinez responded with, “Nick, I’m going to be real frank with you, man,” Martinez said. “I do not want to drag you out of here, put a spit mask on you, embarrass you. … So put those cuffs back under your back.”

Throughout the course of the video, Diaz is very compliant and respectful towards the officers but is visibly frustrated. He was complaining about being detained after just having woken up, and repeatedly said he was wrongfully accused.

Check out the bodycam footage of the arrest here:

What do you make of the body cam footage from Diaz’s arrest?