Bouts Added To UFC Greenville & Minneapolis Cards

We have several bouts that have been added to the UFC's upcoming Greenville and Minneapolis cards later this year.

UFC Minneapolis

The UFC’s upcoming cards in Greenville and Minneapolis have had several fights added to their respective events. Starting off with UFC Minneapolis, the show goes down from the Target Center on June 29. MMA Fighting reports that Junior Albini will be facing Maurice Greene.

Also, Justin Ledet will welcome light heavyweight Dalcha Lungiambula to the promotion. A previously reported bout between Anthony Rocco Martin and Demian Maia has also been made official.

Check out the updated UFC Minneapolis card below:

Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler

Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez

Roman Dolidze vs. Vinicius Moreira

Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Chas Skelly vs. Jordan Griffin

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield

Maurice Greene vs. Junior Albini

Justin Ledet vs. Dalcha Lungiambula



UFC Greenville

The UFC will hit Greenville, South Carolina on June 22 from the Secours Wellness Arena. Several fights have been made official for that card as well. At women’s flyweight, Andrea Lee faces Montana De La Rosa. Also, a welterweight bout between Bryan Barberena and Randy Brown has been made official.

Several more match-ups have been announced, which you can see, along with the full confirmed card thus far, below:

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Molly McCann vs. Ariane Lipski

Allen Crowder vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Markus Perez vs. Deron Winn

Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart

Ashley Yoder vs. Syuri Kondo

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland

Andre Ewell vs. Anderson Dos Santos

What do you think about the current UFC Greenville and Minneapolis cards?