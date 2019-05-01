Bouts Added To UFC Greenville & Minneapolis Cards

UFC Minneapolis
The UFC’s upcoming cards in Greenville and Minneapolis have had several fights added to their respective events. Starting off with UFC Minneapolis, the show goes down from the Target Center on June 29. MMA Fighting reports that Junior Albini will be facing Maurice Greene.
Also, Justin Ledet will welcome light heavyweight Dalcha Lungiambula to the promotion. A previously reported bout between Anthony Rocco Martin and Demian Maia has also been made official.
Check out the updated UFC Minneapolis card below:
- Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler
- Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez
- Roman Dolidze vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes
- Chas Skelly vs. Jordan Griffin
- Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
- Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield
- Maurice Greene vs. Junior Albini
- Justin Ledet vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
UFC Greenville
The UFC will hit Greenville, South Carolina on June 22 from the Secours Wellness Arena. Several fights have been made official for that card as well. At women’s flyweight, Andrea Lee faces Montana De La Rosa. Also, a welterweight bout between Bryan Barberena and Randy Brown has been made official.
Several more match-ups have been announced, which you can see, along with the full confirmed card thus far, below:
- Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown
- Molly McCann vs. Ariane Lipski
- Allen Crowder vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Markus Perez vs. Deron Winn
- Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart
- Ashley Yoder vs. Syuri Kondo
- Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland
- Andre Ewell vs. Anderson Dos Santos
