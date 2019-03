Watch as a boxer gets flatlined while taunting his opponent late in the fight, which he likely would've won on the scorecards.

You can never get too cocky during a fight. Just ask Sabri Sediri, the French junior welterweight who fought on Saturday’s BT Sport Fight Night in Leicester, England against Sam Maxwell. Sediri had scored a knockdown in both the first and second round of the right. He was also ahead on the scorecards.

When the tenth and final round rolled around, Sediri began to taunt, but wound up getting caught by Maxwell with seconds left in the fight. Sediri was unable to get to his feet and was defeated via TKO. Check out the insane finish here:

When cocky fighters get destroyed, part 265 😳 pic.twitter.com/2MkiBipsPN — BT Sport (@btsport) March 24, 2019

What did you think of the ridiculous last-second taunting KO?