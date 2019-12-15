Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Interested in Fighting Amanda Nunes

Undefeated boxing champion Claressa Shields is eying a fight against Amanda Nunes in both boxing and MMA.

Even before Amanda Nunes turned in her fifth successful bantamweight title defense against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245, Shields was already eying a potential bout against the WMMA GOAT. Shields was also in attendance at UFC 245 to watch Nunes compete live and in person, and when speaking to reporters backstage, she addressed the talks she’s been having with Dana White regarding a potential crossover (Transcript via Bad Left Hook):

“Dana White flew me and my manager out,” Shields told ESPN. “That’s why I left camp, but I trained this morning for two hours, so that’s good. I’m also here to see Amanda Nunes fight her opponent.

“We wanna see what’s up with Amanda Nunes in for the future with a boxing match and an MMA match,” Shields continued. “I think he wanted to see, like, was the rumor real? And I wanted to see was the rumor of him talking real also. So we came out and we had a good 45-minute talk, maybe an hour. It was yesterday.”

Claressa Shields has held four boxing world titles simultaneously and is an Olympic gold medalist. She last competed against Christina Hammer in April, where Shields won via unanimous decision. And that “Amanda Nunes fight” Shields referenced was another win for the Lioness. With both dominant athletes coming off a win in two different mainstream combat sports, there is a conceivable path to a superfight occurring between the two.

Would you be interested in seeing a fight between Claressa Shields and Amanda Nunes in either boxing or MMA?