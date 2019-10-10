Boxing Champion Errol Spence Jr. Seriously Injured In Car Accident

One of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Errol Spence Jr. is seriously hurt after a car accident.

Dallas police have confirmed that Spence Jr. was the driver of a speeding Ferrari that flipped multiple times before hitting a streetlight pole on Riverfront Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 10). The WBC and IBF welterweight champion was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car. He was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 4 obtained images of the car wreck, which you can see below.

Image via FOX 4

Image via FOX 4

For further confirmation, FOX 4 reached out to a spokesperson for Premier Boxing Champions who confirmed that Spence Jr. was indeed the driver. The spokesperson also said that Spence Jr.’s parents are with him in the hospital.

Spence Jr. has an undefeated professional record of 26-0. He recently defeated Shawn Porter via split decision to add the WBC welterweight gold to his mantle. Spence Jr. was already the IBF champion going into the bout. Many consider Spence Jr. vs. Porter to be a “Fight of the Year” candidate.

Stick with MMA News as we’ll bring you more updates on the car accident as well as Errol Spence Jr.’s recovery as time moves along.