Boxing Legend Roberto Duran Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19

Roberto Duran has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Duran was admitted to a hospital in Panama City due to a viral infection. The former multiple-time boxing champion ended up testing positive for the coronavirus. While he hasn’t been showing symptoms outside of the common cold, it appears no stone is being left unturned for the 69-year-old.

Roberto’s son, Robin Duran. took to his Instagram account to provide an update on the status of the boxing legend’s health (h/t ESPN).

“My father’s tests have just arrived and confirm that he is positive for COVID-19. Thank God he is not having symptoms beyond something similar to a cold,” Robin Duran, son of the former champion, wrote on Instagram.

“We have just spoken with the doctor and he told us his lungs are fine and there are no signs of any serious damage,” Robin Duran added.

Robin went on to thanks fans and supporters of his father. He said that Roberto will remain hospitalized for observation. His son also mentioned precautionary measures as he said Roberto suffered a car accident back in 2001 that caused one of his lungs to stop functioning at 100 percent.

Duran competed in a slew of bouts that have stood the test of time. Matches against Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Ray Lampkin are forever in the history books.

MMA News wishes Roberto Duran a full and speedy recovery. We’ll provide updates on the boxing legend’s health as those details become available.