Boxing Promoter Bob Arum Still Thinks MMA Is ‘Trash’

Bob Arum’s take on the sport of mixed martial arts has not changed.

For years Arum has blasted MMA while defending the sport of boxing. The boxing promoter once said MMA is nothing more than a bunch of “skinhead white guys” fighting as if they’re in a bar. Many within the MMA community agree that Arum is simply out of touch and ignorant.

Bob Arum Still Rags On MMA In 2020

The year is 2020 but Arum remains stuck in his old ways. Appearing on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani Show, Arum expressed his belief that MMA is still hot garbage (via BJPenn.com).

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s trash,” Arum said. “I don’t like it. I don’t like to watch it.

“I’m not going to say that this is a sport that I love, because I don’t. It really does nothing for me.”

UFC president Dana White hasn’t been shy in putting Arum on blast for his take on MMA. Arum said he doesn’t have any vitriol towards White. In fact, the boxing promoter feels the only reason why there have been words exchanged is that it gets good publicity.

The 88-year-old Arum is the founder and CEO of Top Rank. The promotion came to life in 1973. Many high profile fights were promoted by Top Rank from Muhammed Ali vs. Joe Fraizer II to Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Marvin Hagler.

Boxing is still going strong with stars such as Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Manny Pacquiao, and more. With that said, Arum also told Helwani that he doesn’t deny that some hard work has been done on the UFC’s part to promote MMA.

Arum seems to have a better understanding of the promotional aspect of MMA rather than the combat itself. After all, he did say WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford can “pin” Conor McGregor in an MMA bout.