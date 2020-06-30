Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Fires Back At Henry Cejudo & Dillon Danis

Young boxing star Ryan Garcia has responded to trash talk from former UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo and Dillon Danis.

Garcia has been making a name for himself in the world of boxing. He has a perfect pro record of 20-0 and has captured the WBO-NABO and WBC Silver lightweight titles. In his 20 wins as a professional, Garcia has 17 knockouts. He’s coming off back-to-back first-round knockout wins.

Cejudo, who is now retired from MMA competition, has been trying to goad Garcia into a boxing match. “Triple C” insists that he’ll make Garcia “bend the knee.” Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Garcia fired back at Cejudo (via BJPenn.com).

“The only time I’ve seen him was the fight that he had [against Dominick Cruz], when the UFC came back,” Garcia said of Cejudo. “I actually liked his hands a little bit. I wrote him a message. I was like ‘hey man, you’re pretty good, don’t retire, just keep going.’ I ended p Tweeting that and he ended up going crazy. I’m like ‘I didn’t even call you out, my guy.’ All I said was ‘yo, how would he do in a fight against me?’ cause I thought his hand were good. He took it the wrong way, so I mean, now I’m going to have to knock him out. He’s a cool dude, but I’m going to knock him out.”

Garcia went on to respond to Danis over his barbs on social media. Danis took to social media to claim he’ll show Garcia what a real fight looks like.

i’ll box @KingRyanG then after we have an mma fight. show you the difference between a match and a real fight. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 12, 2020

The 21-year-old boxing sensation responded, saying Danis is Conor McGregor’s “little dog.” Garcia said he might just be “ballsy” enough to fight Cejudo and Danis under MMA rules.

