Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotion Inks Three-Year Streaming Deal With UFC

It looks like boxing content will be heading to UFC Fight Pass in 2019. It was announced today (Fri. December 28, 2018) that Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions have reached a three-year streaming deal with the UFC and UFC Fight Pass. RJJ Boxing Promotions’ first event on fight pass will be held on January 31st.

The event will go down from the Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, California and begins at 10 P.M. ET / 7 P.M. PT. Undefeated No. 2-ranked WBO junior bantamweight “Mighty” Aston Palicte (24-2-1, 20 KOs) will take on undefeated No. 4-ranked Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez (20-0-2, 13 KOs) in a title eliminator.

Former world boxing champion and future Hall Of Famer Roy Jones Jr. founded the RJJ Boxing Promotion three years ago with Las Vegas entrepreneur Keith Veltre. Jones had this to say about the new deal with the UFC (via Boxing Scene):

“I was elated when my partner, Keith Veltre, told me he had started talking with UFC,” Jones said. “This is just the beginning stages of a long, lucrative partnership between these two brands.”

UFC President Dana White also commented on the partnership:

“Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions will give us competitive, compelling fights to stream to our FIGHT PASS subscribers around the world,” said White. “This agreement allows us to enhance our roster of combat sports while partnering with one of the legendary fighters of all time.”

What do you think about the UFC airing boxing content on Fight Pass?