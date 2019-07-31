Boxing Title Holder Claressa Shields Considers Testing MMA Waters

Unified boxing female middleweight champion Claressa Shields may be gunning for a new challenge in mixed martial arts.

Shields has poked her head around MMA before as she’s a big supporter of former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. In fact, when Cyborg was stopped by Amanda Nunes in 51 seconds, Shields passionately told Cyborg what she did wrong in the standup.

Shields Teasing An MMA Run?

Shields took to her Twitter account to get boxing and MMA fans turning heads. She admitted she may be considering diving into the world of MMA.

This quote is really making me consider trying the @ufc ! I had this weird feeling about turning pro a few years ago and I stumbled up on this quote & decided to do it! And then yesterday this same quote reappeared! With all this talk about me and Nunes I had that same feeling. pic.twitter.com/6N7TkR909R — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) July 30, 2019

“This quote is really making me consider trying the [UFC]! I had this weird feeling about turning pro a few years ago and I stumbled up on this quote & decided to do it! And then yesterday this same quote reappeared! With all this talk about me and Nunes I had that same feeling.”

Shields talked about a potential clash with Nunes recently. Shields admitted that she feels Nunes would catch her inside the Octagon, but has no doubt that she’d flatten “The Lioness” inside a boxing ring. She told SiriusXM’s MMA Tonight the following (via MMAFighting.com).

“I give her full props,” Shields said. “In MMA right now, she would beat me at this point. We’re talking about if we fight tomorrow, at this point she would beat me. And at this point if me and her were to fight tomorrow, I would knock her out in a boxing match. That’s just pretty clear but if Dana White wants to have her come over to boxing and try her luck with me, I’m more than willing to meet her at 154 [pounds] and we can fight.”

