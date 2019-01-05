Brad Tavares Talks Recovering From Broken Arm

Brad Tavares hasn’t had it easy with his broken arm.

Tavares took on Israel Adesanya back in July. Adesanya turned in a one-sided performance, stuffing Tavares’ takedowns and having his way in the standup leading to a unanimous decision win. Tavares eventually found out that he broke his arm during the fight.

Brad Tavares Speaks On Suffering Broken Arm

Tavares was recently a guest on MMAJunkie Radio. During his appearance, Tavares talked about realizing he had an arm injury:

“I broke the arm in the fight somewhere, I don’t know. They sent me to the ER to go stitch up my eye, I had a huge cut. While I’m sitting there, my arm swells up, and after that post-fight adrenaline dump you start feeling things. It doesn’t hurt; it’s just throbbing a little bit. I’m like, ‘While I’m here, while it’s covered under UFC’s insurance, I might as well get the (X-ray) just to be safe.’ I get the image, the guy is like, ‘Your arm is fractured, but the good news is it’s still in line, it hasn’t moved, so we’re going to put a splint.’”

Tavares went on to say that a doctor initially wanted him to undergo surgery, as his progress wasn’t satisfactory. Tavares went with differing opinions, which didn’t serve him well. A CT scan revealed Tavares had a broken arm for three months and he finally decided to undergo surgery.

