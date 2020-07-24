Brandon Moreno Calls For UFC Flyweight Title Shot, Believes He’d Finish Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno believes he is next in line for the flyweight title.

At UFC Fight Island 2, Deiveson Figueiredo submitted Joseph Benavidez in the first round to become the new flyweight champion. For Moreno, he didn’t think the Brazilian would beat Benavidez again and beat him in that way.

“Man, I didn’t think so. He surprised me just a little bit,” Moreno said to MMANews. “I knew Figueiredo’s game plan would be a good fight for Joe but Figueiredo was very dominant. It is a good champ right now.”

Since the event, everyone is wondering what is next for Figueiredo. It truly is a three-man race between Moreno, Alex Perez, and Askar Askarov, but the Mexican believes he deserves the shot due to his record and him being an exciting fighter.

“I’m an exciting fighter. Just imagine the fight against Figueiredo like the same as Kai Kara-France. Two strikers, all my career, in my other fights I tried to go to the ground, a lot of jiu-jitsu and grappling,” he explained. “But, right now, in this new era of the UFC, I try to show off my skills in the striking. Imagine two strikers with a lot of pressure and always trying to go forward. I think it is an exciting fight to make, Alex and Askarov have their moments, but I beat Askar. I know on the record it says a draw but everyone knows I beat this Russian guy. It is my time, it is Mexican time and I’m ready.”

Moreno and Figueiredo have also seemingly agreed to fight one another in November. If that turns out to be the case, the Mexican not only expects to beat the champ but be the first person to finish him.

“F**k it, yeah, of course. In this level, it is hard to submit some guys,” Moreno said. “I try to finish the fight, and the fight starts on the feet and maybe I don’t have the power in my hands, but I have a lot of power with speed. I’m very fast in this division. My hands are ready.”

If Brandon Moreno were to get the title shot and win the belt as he says, he believes it would change not only his life but also MMA in Mexico.

“Man, it is everything. I work every day for that. If Mexico gets a 100 percent Mexican champion it will be really important for my country,” Moreno said. “United States, Brazil, it is like oh it’s fine another champion. Here in Mexico can be very, very awesome and be important for the sport. More sponsors, more academies, for me that is everything.”

Right now, Moreno believes he is in the driver’s seat to earn the flyweight title shot, but if he doesn’t he wouldn’t be opposed to rematching Askar Askarov. Yet, he makes it clear his first option is the title fight. But, what makes the Mexican mad is talk of Cody Garbrandt dropping down and stealing his title shot.

“I think he is 1-3 in his last four fights, he went to the ground badly,” he concluded. “Cody Garbrandt is amazing, he’s a former champion, but he has never made 125. He says he is light, but I don’t know, he needs to prove something before to get a flyweight championship.”

For now, it is a waiting game for Brandon Moreno and the rest of the flyweights to see who the UFC will put against Deiveson Figueiredo.