Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Plan On Respecting Figueiredo At UFC 256

Brandon Moreno believes there is a time and a place for when to show reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo respect.

Days after both men emerged victorious from their UFC 255 bouts, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno were already signed to face one another at the very next pay per view. After the bout was announced, Figueiredo made it clear that he was taking the upcoming title defense against Moreno personally and that he planned to resolve his issues with Moreno by “destroying” him when the two meet at UFC 256. Moreno was unfazed by Figueiredo’s remarks and is confident that he will not suffer the same fate as Alex Perez, whom Figueiredo defeated in the first round at UFC 255.

“Alex Perez did what he could, and he actually was doing OK until he got submitted,” Moreno told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “I expect this to be a hard fight, but I know what I’m getting myself into. I know what’s ahead. I know how big it is to be a UFC champion. Deiveson is not the champion for no reason, but I promise you that I have zero fear and I promise I’m not going out there to respect him at all.”

Unlike Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno has no ill will towards his opponent and believes that the animosity that Figueiredo feels can be chalked up to a misunderstanding. Because even though Moreno does not plan on showing Figueiredo respect during their contest, what’s not to respect about a champion who defends his championship at back-to-back pay per views?

“He’s out there saying it’s personal and that I said something to him, but the truth is that I respect him a lot,” Moreno said. “I respect him and more because he’s the champion and he accepted a fight with only three weeks of training camp, and that speaks volumes to his courage, his want to fight and keep proving he’s the best. He did say at some point he wants to move up to bantamweight, but right now he’s fighting the No. 1 guy at flyweight and I respect that.”

UFC 256 takes place Saturday, December 12, 2020 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

Who do you think will leave UFC 256 as the flyweight champion: Deiveson Figueiredo or Brandon Moreno?