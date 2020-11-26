Brandon Moreno Explains How UFC 256 Title Fight Against Deiveson Figueiredo Came Together

Brandon Moreno will be getting his first UFC title shot on less than ideal circumstances.

In the main event of UFC 256, Moreno is set to challenge Deiveson Figueiredo just three weeks after both men competed at UFC 255. The Las Vegas-based promotion was quick to make that fight after Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling fell off.

For Moreno, he says the fight all came together he was eating a meal after the fight.

“So we went to the hotel, we picked up our things,” Moreno said in Spanish on Hablemos MMA. “I live in Tijuana. For people that don’t know, Tijuana and Vegas are like 5 hours away by car, so it’s not really that much time. I like to drive whenever I fight in Vegas. I like taking my car.

“So we got to the hotel, we picked up our things, and we drove off. We went to my manager’s house before leaving, and they were having a small get-together, and I was eating very delicious food. The fight had just finished, and Jason (House) had Mick Maynard on the phone, and they tell me the date for the fight.”

Brandon Moreno says he quickly talked to his coach who was beside him and they decided to accept the fight. He also ended up going back to Tijuana to do a two-week camp there before stepping back into the Octagon on Dec. 12.